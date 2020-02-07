Post-election optimism behind January sales boost

Shoppers’ sense of positivity after the decisive general election has been credited with a 7% rise in sales in January – the biggest boost since 2014.

The BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed sales were up across the board. In-store sales rose 5.7% and non-store sales rose 18.8% year on year. Fashion also performed well, with a total rise of 7.7%, the biggest rise since March 2019, when figures were being compared with 2018’s “beast from the east” spell of severe weather.

The results came despite January being a typically frugal month for many, and BDO attributed the rise to an uptick in optimism from both consumers and businesses following the election win for the Conservatives in November 2019. Greater levels of security and political certainty led to a positive start to the new decade.