Poundland expands Pep&Co clothing range

Poundland has this week begun piloting a wider range of kids’ clothing across 50 of its Pep&Co shop-in-shops.

More than 300 Poundland stores in the UK and Dealz stores in Ireland offer Pep&Co family fashion including babywear and kidswear, alongside women’s and men’s clothing.

Pep&Co said the move reflects “the growing need for value-for-money kids’ clothing on high streets as established names such as Mothercare disappear”.

The trial scheme will put more kidswear ranges on offer in 50 selected stores.

Prices for Pep&Co kidswear start at £1 per item, and 95% of the range is priced at less than £10. The kids’ ranges include fashion items such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, leggings and jackets, as well as essentials such as underwear and socks.

In schoolwear, everyday items also start at £1 and include trousers, shorts, dresses, skirts, jumpers, cardigans and polo shirts.

Sarah Morgan, commercial director at Pep&C said: “We’re developing a real reputation for our kidswear – because of the price, but also because it washes and wears well. That’s why we’re devoting more space than ever to clothing for kids in these stores.”

“We know how important value on kids clothing is to parents – and that’s why we’d wholeheartedly back a change in the law to give parents the right to shop around for schoolwear.”