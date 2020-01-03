Pre-Christmas discounts led to falling retail prices

Retail prices in December fell by 0.4% compared with the same month in 2018, as tough trade continued in the run-up to Christmas.
The figure was flat compared with November, but was below the 12-month average of 0% growth, the BRC – Nielsen Shop Price Index showed.
Non-food prices fell by 1.5% year on year in December, compared with a 1.6% decrease in November.
Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Shop prices continued to fall in December as receding inflationary pressures, weak consumer demand and intense competition combined to keep price increases at bay. 2019 was a particularly challenging year, with historically weak sales growth. Food inflation was steady as pressures from the global market trickled down to the consumer, however, at 1.4% it was a modest increase compared with historic inflation rates.
“As non-food retailers competed for discretionary spend, they have felt the brunt of weak sales. It is no surprise that December non-food prices fell significantly below the 12-month average for the fifth consecutive month as retailers pushed discounts in one last attempt to entice Christmas shoppers.”
