Première Vision to go ahead in September

The physical edition of Paris-based trade show Première Vision will go ahead in September, complemented by a digital fair taking place over the same dates.

The French government is expected to announce that events of more than 5,000 people will be allowed from 1 September.

The autumn/winter 21 edition will be held from 15 to 17 September, and the virtual fair will run concurrently via the Première Vision Marketplace platform.

Première Vision is currently developing new functions for Marketplace, the B2B ecommerce platform it launched in 2018, for the virtual event. As well as improving brand pages and client/supplier contact tools for placing orders, Marketplace will now host digital forums to showcase “the best products” of the season. A programme of 20 digital events is also being developed for September.

The physical fair will follow strict guidelines on health and safety including digital badges, distribution of disinfectant gel and masks, a revised layout of the spaces to guarantee social distancing and traffic flow management.

To further support the industry at this time, the visitor fee has been lifted for those registering before 31 August and the digital marketplace is currently free of charge for brands and agents.

Gilles Lasbordes, general manager at Première Vision, said: “The decision to organise this event … and our investments in new developments designed to optimise our Marketplace, and thus more generally the service we provide to the entire global market, testify to our commitment to help the entire industry once again meet, get back on its feet, and begin its recovery.”