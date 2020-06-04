Premium Group to launch digital trade show

Berlin trade show organiser Premium Group is launching the “first digital trade show in the world” on 14 July, in response to the coronavirus.

The Premium Group and its partner, B2B wholesale platform Joor, have developed a digital marketplace to present a curated portfolio of brands.

The online trade show, called Premium+Seek Passport, will be condensed into a “one-stop shop for users: one website, one application to search for and find suppliers, and one place to upload and access data and content”.

The seasonal brand lookbooks curated for the show can be uploaded to individual profiles and key looks can be presented in virtual showrooms.

The event is due to take place from 14 July to October 2020.

Premium Group said: “Then, the AW 2021/22 season will see the first ‘blended event’ take place, where the digital and physical worlds will come together. Using the mobile passport app retailers and brands can then exchange contacts on site, make appointments and order directly.”

“We already had a digital component in place during our events in the shape of the Premium Group app – over the past year this has also been successfully integrated into Joor,” said Anita Tillmann, managing partner of Premium Group.

”The next logical step for us is to consolidate our digital offering with Premium+Seek Passport to offer our customers a seamless transition between online and offline. This transformation is more crucial than ever in light of the current circumstances.”