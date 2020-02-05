PrettyLittleThing advert banned

A PrettyLittleThing YouTube advert, which features a woman wearing exposing lingerie, has been banned for being “irresponsible” and “likely to cause serious offence”.

The advert presented the brand’s products in an “overly sexualised way”, according to the Advertising Standards Authority.

The regulatory body said: ”We considered that the cumulative effect of the scenes meant that, overall, the products had been presented in an overly sexualised way that invited viewers to view the women as sexual objects. We therefore concluded that the ad was likely to cause serious offence and was irresponsible.”

PrettyLittleThing said it “had not intended to create an ad which was deemed offensive and irresponsible”, and that it “worked hard to promote a positive and healthy body image that was inclusive and empowered women”.

The advert in questions shows a model in various outfits, including high-waisted chaps-style knickers and a transparent mesh bodysuit, crouched with her legs wide apart to reveal string bikini bottoms. She is also shown “holding a neon bar in between her legs … and behind her shoulders in a highly sexualised pose which accentuated her breasts”.