PrettyLittleThing launches recycled collection

Recycled by PrettyLittleThing features 151 products including cycling shorts, joggers, crop tops and skirts.

PrettyLittleThing CEO Umar Kamani said in an Instagram post: “This is another step in the right direction towards sustainable fashion. We know this isn’t the answer to everything, and our aim is to continue to learn new ways and adapt new methods in which the business as a whole can become more sustainable and responsible in terms of protecting the planet for the future.”

Earlier this week PrettyLittleThing announced a partnership with clothing-recycling app Regain in an effort to divert consumers’ unwanted garments from landfill.

The app, whose partners include Boohoo, Missguided, New Balance and Superdry, allows users to unlock discount codes by donating unwanted clothes at local pick-up points.

PrettyLittleThing was among several fast fashion retailers called upon to give evidence before the environmental audit committee last year.