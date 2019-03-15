PrettyLittleThing plans to open new Manchester HQ

PrettyLittleThing has submitted plans to convert an abandoned warehouse into a new, 65,000 sq ft headquarters at Ancoats Works in Manchester.

A change of use has been submitted from general industrial uses to offices.

The proposal includes extensive repairs to the building, a full thermal upgrade, seventy-four parking spaces and the addition of two floors to add an additional 26,200 sq ft of usable space.

It’s thought that the building will house 250 employees if the plans are green-lighted.

The submitted details include plans for a conference and theatre facility, restaurant and gym in addition to open-plan offices, meeting rooms and social spaces.

PrettyLittleThing’s current headquarters is located close by at Wellington Mill, also in the Ancoats area of Manchester.

Last month, PrettyLittleThing opened its first office outside the UK, a 7,000 sq ft space on LA’s Melrose Avenue.