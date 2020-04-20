Primark agrees to pay more to suppliers

Primark has committed to paying for all product that was in production, finished and planned for handover by 17 April.

This is an additional £370m of product, over the £1.5bn of stock already in stores, depot and transit.

It follows “extensive” conversations with suppliers, the retailer said.

Primark had previously committed to paying for orders that were in transit or booked for shipment by 18 March. However, the retailer cancelled all new orders on the 23 March.

The retailer said it hoped to re-commence placing future orders for autumn stock once there is “further clarification” on the reopening of stores.

Paul Marchant, chief executive of Primark, said: “This announcement represents a further ongoing commitment to our relationships with our suppliers. We have been in close and regular contact with our suppliers over the last few weeks to find a way forward, and to pay for as much of the previously ordered product as possible.

”Transparency and clarity have been at the heart of our longstanding relationships with our supply base and we were obviously disappointed that we were not initially able to commit to this stock. Our partnerships with our suppliers are invaluable and we want to continue to support them as we navigate our way through this global crisis.”