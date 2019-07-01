Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Primark celebrates 50 years

1 July 2019By

Full screenPrimark Birmingham

Dublin-based retailer Penneys, known as Primark outside of Ireland, is celebrating 50 years of business today.

Since opening its first store on Mary Street, Dublin in 1969, Penneys has grown to an international powerhouse with 372 stores in 12 countries, more than 75,000 employees and over 15 million sq ft of retail space.

The business opened its first international store in the UK in 1973 and began expanding into Europe in 2006, opening in Spain. This was followed by the Netherlands, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, Austria, France, the US and Italy. Last month, Primark opened a store in Slovenia, marking its entry into central eastern Europe, and it has plans to open more new stores in Poland and the Czech Republic in the future.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant said: “The doors to the very first Penneys opened on Mary Street 50 years ago today, and I am so proud of everything we have achieved together in that time – starting from humble beginnings with just one store to now serving more than 1 million customers a day.

“Today we celebrate our visionary chairman and founder, Mr Arthur Ryan, and the passion and commitment of our people, who are the heart of our business. I want to personally thank all our colleagues, both past and present, for their significant contribution and outstanding dedication.

“I would also like to thank our customers for their loyalty over the past five decades. We look forward to providing them with an exceptional shopping experience into the future.”

