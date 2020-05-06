Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Primark seeks space to store excess stock

6 May 2020By

Full screenprimark london

Primark has appointed real estate company Savills to search for temporary storage space for excess stock ordered before the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown. 

The retailer is searching for up to 400,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the Midlands on a short-term lease to help store £1.5bn worth of stock from overseas. 

Primark is understood to have already leased up to 40% more warehouse space due to the coronavirus

A spokesperson for Primark said: “We have made clear our intention to secure additional space to house product we are receiving from our suppliers. We don’t comment on commercial arrangements.”

Drapers has contacted Savills for comment.

