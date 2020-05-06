Primark seeks space to store excess stock

Primark has appointed real estate company Savills to search for temporary storage space for excess stock ordered before the Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown.
The retailer is searching for up to 400,000 sq ft of warehouse space in the Midlands on a short-term lease to help store £1.5bn worth of stock from overseas.
Primark is understood to have already leased up to 40% more warehouse space due to the coronavirus.
A spokesperson for Primark said: “We have made clear our intention to secure additional space to house product we are receiving from our suppliers. We don’t comment on commercial arrangements.”
Drapers has contacted Savills for comment.
