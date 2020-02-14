Primark to open first pop-up shop in Boxpark

Primark will open the doors to its first ever pop-up store at Boxpark in East London’s Shoreditch next week.

The 1,500 sq ft store, which will be open from 18 February to 8 March, will mark the launch of the retailer’s new Wellness collection. It will feature over 75 products across womenswear, menswear, homeware and skincare.

The Wellness collection has been launched under the Primark Cares initiative, part of the company’s commitment to being a responsible retailer and offering more products made using environmentally friendly materials. All the products in the collection are made using either organic cotton, recycled materials, or sustainable materials.

Customers will be also be able to find a dedicated Wellness hub stocking the full collection in 11 Primark stores across the UK and ROI, including Oxford Street East and Birmingham. Selected parts of the collection will also be available in over 200 stores across Europe and the US.

