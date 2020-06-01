Primark to reopen all stores in England

Primark plans to reopen all of its stores in England as soon as government restrictions on non-essential bricks-and-mortar retail are lifted on 15 June.

At that date it expects to be operating 281 stores globally, representing 79% of its total selling space.

The company said it is still awaiting further clarification and local government guidance regarding reopening dates for stores in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Primark said it is closely following all government safety advice and applying experience gained from its store reopenings across Europe.

Safety measures include:

A “strict” social distancing protocol:

• Limits on the number of customers allowed in store at any one time to allow for the appropriate distance in between customers and employees, following government guidelines.

• Clear signage and floor decals, as well as dedicated employees and additional security staff, to guide customers through the store in a way that limits contact with others.

• Every second till will be closed to allow more space between customers and between employees.

Personal protection for employees and customers:

• Hand sanitiser stations will be made available at the entrance and on the shop floor and back of house for employee and customer use. Face masks and gloves will be made available to all Primark employees.

• Perspex screens have been installed on tills to protect customers and employees.

Increased in-store cleaning:

• The frequency and rigour of store cleaning will increase, particularly around high frequency touchpoints such as tills, escalators, lifts, and employee areas in back of house.

Primark CEO Paul Marchant, said: “We know that life for our customers is going to look different for a while. We want our stores to be safe and reassuring places to shop and work. While it might take a little longer to get into our stores, once inside, customers will find all their favourite Primark products and we have worked hard to make sure that clear signage and extra help will be there to guide them through the changes we have made to allow for social distancing.

“We will adopt all government safety advice as a minimum in our stores and have benefited from our experience in the other markets in Europe where we have already opened successfully. As we open, we will continue to look at best practice across the retail sector and amend our measures appropriately.

“I would like to thank all of our colleagues and partners for the commitment, strength and resilience they have shown through these challenging times.”