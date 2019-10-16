Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Primark warns customers not to buy its products on Amazon

16 October 2019By

Full screenPrimark Birmingham

Primark has urged its customers to avoid purchasing its products on Amazon after it emerged that some of its Disney- and Harry Potter-themed products are being sold for inflated prices. 

The value retailer, a subsidiary of Associated British Foods, does not sell via its own website. However, third-party platforms such as Amazon, have started selling Primark products on its website.  

A Primark spokeswoman said: ”We do not have a commercial partnership with Amazon, and any Primark products which appear on the site are being re-sold by third parties, at higher prices. We encourage our customers to visit us in our stores to find the best value.”

Primark currently has around 373 stores across 12 countries. 

Amazon declined to comment. 

