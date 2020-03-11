Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: Primark's masterclass in sustainability

11 March 2020By

Full screenKatharine stewart, primark

Ensuring collaboration rather than competition, knowing your supply chains and investing in the future will drive sustainability in the fast fashion market, Katharine Stewart, ethical trade and environmental sustainability director at Primark, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 today. 

More from: Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020: The decade of action

After 10 years working on the sustainability of its cotton supply chain, Primark will have trained 160,000 farmers in sustainable practices by 2020 through its sustainable cotton project across India, Pakistan and China. Stewart shared her lessons from the programme. 

Sustainable doesn’t mean expensive

Just because something is sustainable does not mean it has to be expensive. With our sustainable cotton programme, we focused on one of our key lines - women’s cotton pyjamas. But it hasn’t cost more. The retail price of £6 has stayed the same and we’re not paying any additional costs.

Farmers have benefited from 12.9% higher yields and lower input costs with a 26.2% reduction in chemical fertilisers, 46% reduction in chemical pesticide usage and 15.1% reduction in water usage. Farmers’ profits have rocketed by 206%. 

Sustainability should not be competitive

I don’t think anything in this space should be competitively viewed. We at Primark are happy to share anything we’ve done in this area.

Something that is key for us is the importance of visibility and transparency. The more we see and know, the more we can do.

Ten years ago we wouldn’t have said what our ambition was [to have 100% sustainable cotton] because that was putting it out there, but now it’s much easier to have that conversation, and say what you’re doing to try and grow your business.

It’s personal

It’s not just about the impact of growing the cotton – it’s about the impact on the people growing the cotton, as well. With our sustainable cotton programme, we developed a more holistic project which made sure we didn’t forget the impact on the agronomy, but also didn’t forget the farmers themselves.

If leaders are hesitant to get involved, take them and show them. This area is about hearts and minds, so showing them what it looks like and who the people are at the end of the supply chain will make a fundamental difference.

The future needs investment 

At the moment Primark is investing in making cotton sustainable, but the next steps are to look at viscose and polyester. We already have a lot of recycled polyester in our clothing. But we need to look at more sustainable sources. We need to look at recycled cotton and circular economies.

There is new technology and new fibres coming through that need investment – both financial and knowledge-based support to work out what scale-up looks like.

We are on a journey. What we’ve done so far with cotton is not the only thing we need to do, but it’s momentum to move us forward.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Drapers Conscious Fashion

    Drapers backs Sustainable Development Goals

    30 January 2020

    Drapers has formed a ground-breaking new partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, which was set up in December in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships to promote the Sustainable Development Goals within the fashion industry. 

  • Marks &amp; Spencer

    Retailers take a stance on 'dirty viscose'

    21 November 2019

    Retailers and brands including Matalan, Boohoo, Versace and Prada, have been called out in a new report for allegedly “failing to deliver on responsible sourcing” in their viscose supply chains.

  • Nadia youds and milly cunningham, john lewis

    How John Lewis ensures supply chain transparency

    11 March 2020

    As part of its sustainability goals, department store John Lewis wanted to extend the first principle of its partnership model – the happiness of all members – beyond its employees to its supply chain. Milly Cunningham, senior sustainability manager, and Nadia Youds, social impact manager, at John Lewis, told Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 how they are doing this.

  • frugi and totsbots

    Frugi acquires cloth nappy brand TotsBots

    9 January 2020

    Ethical kidswear brand Frugi acquired environmentally friendly cloth nappy brand TotsBots earlier this week for an undisclosed sum. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.