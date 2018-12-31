Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Profits fall at owner of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt

31 December 2018By

Operating profit at Bectin, the parent company of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt, fell 8.5% to £19.2m in the year to 31 March as the group invested in international stores.

Turnover for the group increased 4% on 2017 to £411m.

Operating profit at the White Company fell 33% year on year to £17.6m as the business opened its first stores outside the UK - one in Ireland and two in the US. Turnover increased 4% on 2017 to £206.5m despite what it described as a “highly competitive retail environment”.

At Charles Tyrwhitt sales increased by 5% during the year to £204.6m.

Bectin is owned by Charles Tyrwhitt founder Nick Wheeler and wife Chrissie Rucker, who founded The White Company,

