Profits fall at owner of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt

Operating profit at Bectin, the parent company of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt, fell 8.5% to £19.2m in the year to 31 March as the group invested in international stores.

Turnover for the group increased 4% on 2017 to £411m.

Operating profit at the White Company fell 33% year on year to £17.6m as the business opened its first stores outside the UK - one in Ireland and two in the US. Turnover increased 4% on 2017 to £206.5m despite what it described as a “highly competitive retail environment”.

At Charles Tyrwhitt sales increased by 5% during the year to £204.6m.

Bectin is owned by Charles Tyrwhitt founder Nick Wheeler and wife Chrissie Rucker, who founded The White Company,