Profits fall at owner of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt

Operating profit at Bectin, the parent company of The White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt, fell 8.5% to £19.2m in the year to 31 March as the group invested in international stores.
Turnover for the group increased 4% on 2017 to £411m.
Operating profit at the White Company fell 33% year on year to £17.6m as the business opened its first stores outside the UK - one in Ireland and two in the US. Turnover increased 4% on 2017 to £206.5m despite what it described as a “highly competitive retail environment”.
At Charles Tyrwhitt sales increased by 5% during the year to £204.6m.
Bectin is owned by Charles Tyrwhitt founder Nick Wheeler and wife Chrissie Rucker, who founded The White Company,
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.