Profits fall at River Island

Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.
Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.Learn more
27 September 2018 1:38 pm
27 September 2018 12:13 pm
27 September 2018 10:22 am
27 September 2018 6:47 am
The bellwether of the UK high street, Next, this week revealed a better-than-expected performance for its first half, despite what it described as a “volatile” trading environment.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. Book your place at the event now to make sure you don't miss out
25 September 2018 1:46 pm
25 September 2018 11:44 am
As Universal Works embarks on its fourth UK store, founder David Keyte is quietly confident that more and more people are gradually discovering its understated approach to contemporary menswear
This year's Drapers Fashion Forum will put productivity at its heart and investigate how retailers can future-proof their businesses to survive and thrive. Don't miss out, and apply for your ticket now!
25 September 2018 4:35 pm
20 September 2018 4:19 pm
20 September 2018 9:28 am
19 September 2018 8:41 am
Drapers catches up with Sean Gormley, creative director of heritage denim brand Wrangler, to find out how the 70-year-old brand is celebrating its history.
26 September 2018 2:22 pm
25 September 2018 2:54 pm
24 September 2018 10:40 am
20 September 2018 11:42 am
As Debenhams unveils its new location at the Intu Watford shopping centre, Drapers delves inside the department store’s turnaround strategy and investigates whether beauty, experiences and gin can secure its future.
The Drapers Awards 2018 are now open for entries! The event on 29 November recognises and celebrates the best of the best in the fashion sector. Book your table now before it's too late
21 September 2018 8:56 am
20 September 2018 11:58 am
20 September 2018 10:43 am
27 September 2018
By Mattha Busby
Operating profit at River Island for the year to 30 December 2017 fell by 40% to £80.6m as it invested in its digital capabilities amid a “challenging backdrop for retail”.
EMAP Publishing Limited Company number
7880758 (England & Wales) Registered address:
7th Floor, Vantage London, Great West Road,
Brentford, United Kingdom, TW8 9AG
Site powered by Webvision