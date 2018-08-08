Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Hugo boss

Profits jump at Hugo Boss UK

8 August 2018 By Emma Sheppard

Hugo Boss has reported an 11% increase in turnover and a 16% rise in profits in the UK for the year to 31 December 2017.

