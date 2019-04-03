Profits up at Replay

Fashion Box, the parent company of denim brand Replay, had a 21% jump in EBITDA to €21.7m (£18.6m) for the year to 31 December.

Revenues for the year hit €237.9m (£203.1m) as the business focused on international growth.

Exports now account for 85% of total sales for the Italian company.

Five new Replay stores opened in Brazil in 2018 and two launched in Colombia.

International expansion will remain a key focus for the business in 2019.

Last year, Fashion Box forged a partnership with Reliance Brands to distribute Replay in India, which began for spring 19. Two flagship stores are planned to open this year, in Mumbai and Delhi.

Another joint venture was launched with Fashion Company in December to expand into Eastern Europe. Eight mono-brand stores are planned to open by 2021 across Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro and Romania, alongside the expansion of the wholesale business in the region.

Five further stores are planned to open in Colombia by 2022.

Matteo Sinigaglia, CEO of Fashion Box, said: “The positive results of 2018 are the reward of a long-term strategy based on the constant attention paid to the quality of our products and our ability to generate a steady stream of innovative projects. This goes hand in hand with an effective distribution strategy, implemented directly and through carefully selected partners. We will be aiming especially on the development of new markets, together with the strengthening of the existing ones in order to continue an organic and healthy growth.”