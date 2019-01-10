Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Promotional market hits festive sales at Debenhams

10 January 2019By

Full screenDebenhams 002

Group like-for-like sales at Debenhams dipped 3.4% in the six weeks to 5 January, as the department store chain battled “challenging” trading conditions and the growing pressure to discount.

Group like-for-like sales were also down in the 18 weeks to 5 January. UK sales slipped by 6.2% during the 18-week period, and international sales were down 3.5%. Digital sales were up 4.6%.

Debenhams warned that margins would be hit in the first half of this year after it reinstated “tactical promotional activity” to remain competitive at the end of 2018.

However, the retailer said a revitalised product offer in womenswear had helped improve market share over the festive trading period and that a “differentiated” gifting range had delivered improved margins.

Chief executive Sergio Bucher said: “We have worked hard to deliver the best possible outcome in very uncertain times for retailers. We responded to a significant increase in promotional activity in the market, particularly in key seasonal categories, in order to remain competitive for our customers.

“In order to ensure that Debenhams has a sustainable and profitable future we need a strong customer proposition, a strengthened balance sheet and a reshaped store portfolio.

”We have a robust plan to deliver this and while there is much work still to do, the performance of our ’Redesigned’ stores over peak, and continued outperformance in digital, reinforce our view that we are taking the right steps to protect the future of the business.”

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • John lewis oxford street (8)

    Defiant chairman defends John Lewis price promise

    13 September 2018

    Sir Charlie Mayfield, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, has reiterated the retailer’s commitment to its “Never Knowingly Undersold” price promise, despite “unprecedented” levels of promotion on the UK high street.

  • bath black friday

    Indies hold their nerve on Black Friday

    20 November 2018Grace Whelan, Olivia Pinnock

    Independent retailers are shunning Black Friday despite rising pressure from consumers to offer discounts.

  • Boux avenue spring 18 zoe bra

    Boux Avenues losses rise after supply chain troubles

    9 January 2019Tim Clark

    The drop in the value of sterling, tough trading conditions and supply chain issues led lingerie retailer Boux Avenue’s operating losses for the year to 31 March 2018 to more than double year on year.

  • Mothercare new

    Sales slump at Mothercare

    9 January 2019Grace Whelan

    Mothercare’s UK like-for-like sales fell by 11.4% year on year for the 13-week period to 5 January 2019.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.