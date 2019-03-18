Property agents 'shun' Arcadia store shuffle

Some property agencies have refused to work with Arcadia boss Sir Philip Green on a potential company voluntary arrangement (CVA), it has been reported.

CBRE and JLL have declined to work with the retail group on the insolvency procedure, according to the Sunday Times.

Arcadia is said to be weeks away from launching a CVA as Green holds talks with advisers.

In a statement, Arcadia said it would not close a “significant” number of stores.

“Within an exceptionally challenging retail market and given the continued pressures that are specific to the UK high street we are exploring several options to enable the business to operate in a more efficient manner,” the company said.

“None of the options being explored involve a significant number of redundancies or store closures. The business continues to operate as usual including all payments being made to suppliers as normal.”

Arcadia has reportedly closed 210 shops over the last two years, or around a fifth of its store portfolio.