Psyche Christmas display shines light on sustainability

Middlesbrough-based premium independent store Psyche has unveiled its festive shop display, which this year aims to highlight the “darker side” of seasonal shopping.

Developed in conjunction with Teesside University, the installation features a black and red colour scheme on a printed backdrop of litter, and aims to draw attention to the amount of waste generated by the Christmas shopping rush and the need to recycle.

The display also features Christmas trees made from plastic bottles and mannequins with heads made from recycled materials.

Psyche staff and Teesside University fashion and product design students have spent the past six months collecting rubbish and waste for the display. Customers have also contributed by bringing in waste from their homes.

The overarching message to the consumer is that every piece of waste and litter should be recycled. Psyche previously eliminated single-use plastic, replaced soap dispensers with soap bars, and replaced all plastic bags with substitutes of recycled cardboard and paper.