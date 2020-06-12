Public asked to 'play their part' as retailers reopen

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) and a group of 25 retailers have urged the public to “play their part” in creating a safe and enjoyable retail environment ahead of the reopening of non-essential stores in England on 15 June.

The group, which include Marks & Spencer, Fenwick and Dune Group, has put together five steps for the public to follow.

The steps ask shoppers to: queue considerately; maintain social distancing; follow instructions inside and outside shops; follow all necessary hygiene measures; and be respectful to shop staff.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said, “It has never been more important to play our part in keeping our towns and high streets vibrant. Every visit we make helps support jobs in retail, as well as throughout the supply chain.

”Retailers have been working around the clock to create a safe shopping environment, so their customers can have the confidence to return to their favourite shops.

”Our shopping experience may be changing, but if we all follow the necessary social distancing measures and show a little consideration to those around us, then everyone will be better off.”