Pure, Scoop and Jacket Required cancelled

UK trade show organiser Hyve Group has cancelled the Spring Summer 21 editions of Pure London, Pure Origin, Scoop and Jacket Required, and will instead run a virtual forum in September.

All four London-based shows will return for the autumn 21 season from 14-16 February.

Birmingham-based trade show Moda, also owned by Hyve Group, will take place 6-8 September at the NEC Birmingham, as previously announced.

Martin Arnold, Hyve fashion portfolio director said: “After closely monitoring the situation, and listening to our customers, we have taken the decision that our London shows will not take place this year. We have carefully considered hosting these shows later in the year, but after speaking with our customers we feel that this would not provide the value that they have come to expect.”

The group said it has postponed the shows ”for a variety of reasons, to ensure that the portfolio retains its status as a market leader, and that attendance and participation reflect the quality that these shows offer”.

In place of the spring 21 shows the group will run a new digital forum ‘Fashion Together’ from 1 - 2 September. The event is open to fashion brands and buyers and will include a seminar programme and practical advice.

Fellow UK trade show Sole Fashion also announced this week that its spring 21 edition has been cancelled and its next edition is not likely to take place until 2021.

With many shows cancelled, brands and agents are embracing creative solutions to selling.