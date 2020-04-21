Queen's Award 2020 fashion winners named

Several fashion retailers and brands, including Séraphine, Frugi, Celtic & Co and Avenue51, have been awarded this year’s Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Maternity fashion retailer Séraphine has won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2020. Founded in 2002, it received the same prize back in 2015.

The retailer’s annual turnover has grown from £11.2m in March 2015 to £28.4m at year end 31 March 2020 – an increase of more than 250%.

Meanwhile, ethical children’s clothing brand Frugi has been awarded two Queen’s Awards for Enterprise: for Sustainable Development and International Trade. It is one of only four companies to achieve a double award this year.

This is the second time that Frugi has won the Queen’s Award for International Trade. It first won the award back in 2014. Last year, it exported products directly to 72 international markets, and worked with 678 retailers across 34 countries. The largest markets of Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland, the USA and Ireland all recorded strong year-on-year growth.

The Sustainable Development category was re-focused this year by The Prince of Wales to urge leaders in the field to place sustainability at the heart of their business.

Founders of Celtic & Co Nick and Kath Whitworth said they are also ”thrilled to announce that their Cornish company has been awarded their second Queen’s Award for International Trade in three years”. The award celebrates the business’s success in export and “highlights a real Cornish success story”.

Global ecommerce platform Avenue51 was today also honoured with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise: International Trade.