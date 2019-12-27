Quiet Christmas Eve for shoppers

Panic shoppers were a rare sight this Christmas Eve, as footfall across the UK fell by 7.8% year on year on the last shopping day before Christmas.

Footfall dropped 3% in retail parks, 5.8% in shopping centres and 7.4% on the high streets, Springboard reported.

The fall followed a bumper day on Monday 23 December, which this year was the busiest pre-Christmas trading day. Footfall was 3.7% higher than “super Saturday” on 21 December and 11.4% higher than Sunday 22 December.

Shopping centre owner Intu noted that 23 December was its centres’ biggest day of the year so far: it reported more than 1.8 million visitors to its malls across the UK.