Quiz issues coronavirus profit warning

26 March 2020 By

Fast fashion retail Quiz has warned full-year profits will be impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Revenue and margins for March 2020 will be below expectations and financial results for the full-year to 31 March 2021 will also be effected, although the retailer added that ongoing uncertainty means it is unable to provide further end-of-year guidance.

Quiz has suffered a “substantial” drop in traffic online, as well as in stores, which shut on 22 March.

 

