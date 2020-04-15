Quiz reopens online operations

The fashion retailer’s website became fully functional again from 14 April, offering standard delivery services, the same day Next reopened its online operations.

Quiz will staff the warehouse with workers who are “willing and able to return to work safely”, but has significantly cut the number of employees working there at any given time to allow strict social distancing. It had initially kept its online operations open after shutting stores, but announced the temporary closure of its web service on 27 March following feedback from employees.

A company statement said: “As you know, we made the decision to close our online store on 27 March, as we needed to protect the health and safety of our colleagues. During this time, we have been working tirelessly to create a working environment that is safe and considers the wellness of our staff. As a result of this work, our online store will reopen from Tuesday 14 April, while our high street stores will continue to remain closed.”

Quiz said it had taken safety steps including: completing a formal risk assessment; deep cleaning its distribution centre with special focus on areas of frequent handling; setting up sanitisation stations throughout the distribution centre; operating with a significantly reduced workforce on site at any one time; implementing the two-metre social distancing rule to all areas of operation; providing personal protective equipment to staff, including disposable gloves and face masks; and monitoring staff wellness and encouraging checking and recording of their temperatures.

It added: “We have created a short training pack for all our distribution centre staff outlining how to use the PPE provided, and the measures that have been put in place to mitigate risks related to Covid-19. We will monitor the wellness of our staff continuously, ensuring compliance with current measures, whilst also adhering to any further advice issued by the government.

“We are taking things day by day during this challenging time and are doing our best to serve our customers whilst we protect the health and wellness of our colleagues.”