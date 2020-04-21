Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Quiz secures extension to banking facilities

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has secured an extension to its existing banking facilities until the end of July, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 

The facilities, with HSBC, had been due to expire on 23 April. 

Quiz currently has an overdraft facility of £2m and a working facility of £1.5m - against which a total of £3.5m can be drawn. This will now remain in place until the end of July. 

As of 20 April, the group had net cash of £6m. 

Chief executive Tarak Ramzan said: ”We are taking the actions needed to preserve cash and manage liquidity throughout this unprecedented and challenging period in order to ensure that Quiz remains well positioned to deliver its strategic plans over the longer term. We are grateful for the constructive dialogue with and ongoing support of our stakeholders, including colleagues, suppliers and partners as well as our bank, HSBC.”

These measures include reducing stock intakes and deferring payments wherever possible.

The board anticipates providing a further update on the group’s long-term banking facilities towards the end of June. 

After a short closure, Quiz reopened its online operations on 14 April after boosting social distancing and safety measures for warehouse stock pickers.

The group has warned that full-year profits will be impacted by the ongoing crisis due to a “substantial” drop in traffic online and the forced closure of its stores from 22 March. 

 

