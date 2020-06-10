Quiz to put store subsidiary into administration

Fast fashion retailer Quiz has said it will appoint administrators to the wholly owned subsidiary that operates its store estate as it seeks to secure better rental terms.

Quiz operates 82 standalone stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland through subsidiary Kast Retail, and has today appointed administrators to Kast.

The Quiz board will then seek to acquire the business and certain assets through the administrators for £1.3m.

Following the acquisition, Quiz expects to be able to renegotiate lease arrangements for the majority of the standalone stores on a “flexible basis with rents commensurate with revenues generated”.

Quiz said the proposed restructuring would enable it to operate an economically viable store portfolio.

The business said: “The group continues to believe that stores, with appropriate property costs and flexible lease terms, can be a relevant pillar in Quiz’s omni-channel model moving forward. The group remains confident in the relevance of the Quiz brand and its omni-channel model to deliver future sustainable growth opportunities in both the UK and internationally.”