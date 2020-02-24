Raf Simons joins Prada

Luxury Italian brand Prada has appointed Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons as its new co-creative director.

Simons will work with Prada co-creative director and former head designer Miuccia Prada, with equal responsibilities for creative input and decision making.

“This partnership, encompassing all creative facets of the Prada label, is born from a deep reciprocal respect and from an open conversation,” the company said. “It is a mutual decision, proposed and determined by both parties.”

The luxury brand added that this would be a new interpretation of “the very definition of creative direction for a fashion brand”.

The first Prada collection designed by the pair will be the spring 21 womenswear show, presented in Milan in September 2020.

Beginning in furniture design, Simons launched his own eponymous menswear label in 1995. He served as creative director at German fashion house Jil Sander between 2005 and 2012, Christian Dior from 2012 to 2015 and Calvin Klein from 2016 to the end of 2018.