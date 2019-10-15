Raging Bull goes down under

Rugby lifestyle brand Raging Bull has this week launched into 20 Myer department stores across Australia, as part of its ongoing expansion plans.

The stores are located in Sydney, Melbourne, Chadstone, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Highpoint, Carindale, Doncaster, Garden City, Chatswood, Southland, Parramatta, Karrinyup, Pacific Fair, Chermside, Miranda, Northland and Maroochydore.

It comes after Drapers revealed in June that Raging Bull had lowered its entry price points and increased its product categories in order to expand its wholesale accounts. Wholesale prices range from £7.40 for T-shirts to £18.50 for knitwear. Previously, they were £9.25 for T-shirts and £25.96 for knitwear.

“We had seen good sales online to Australia so we knew there was an appetite for the brand and our tie up with a premium department store like Myer has been an ideal way to introduce Australians to the label”, Shannon Mercer, Raging Bull managing director, said. “Sales look very encouraging in the early stages with a good customer reaction especially to our wide range of sizing.”

Tara Broomfield, menswear buyer for Myer, said; ”While local labels continue to sell well, coveted international brands like Raging Bull provide us with an edge over competitors.”

The brand will also be stocked on Next online for autumn 19 and will be targeting Ireland as an area of growth.

The brand was founded in 2003 by former England rugby captain, Phil Vickery, as a sportswear label. It then relaunched in 2007 as a lifestyle brand. In 2016 Myer CEO and House of Fraser’s former chief executive, John King, ex-HoF chief financial officer, Stefan Cassar, and Asos CEO Nick Beighton formed part of a consortium of three new investors backing the label. They are now “minor” company shareholders.

Raging Bull currently has around 200 UK stockists and has 20 stockists worldwide. The lifestyle brand is primarily sold through House of Fraser concessions, online with Debenhams and its own ecommerce site, as well as being stocked in around 100 UK independents.