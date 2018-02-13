Raging Bull to launch international website

Rugby leisurewear brand Raging Bull is in the process of launching an international website as it eyes global expansion.

Sales at Raging Bull soared by 32% year-on-year as it looks to expand into Ireland, Australia and the US.

Head of sales Darren Whelpton-Smith said: “This is an opportunity for us to seed the brand globally and test overseas markets.

“We are in the process of launching a new website and additional international sub-domains which will help drive even stronger international web sales.”

Managing director Shannon Mercer added: “It’s certainly nice to be able to give a good news story in what are obviously very difficult trading conditions and we are confident our growth will continue.

“We believe Raging Bull offers something a bit different combining genuine high-quality product with a back story of rugby heritage.”