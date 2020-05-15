Rains wins infringement case against Zara

The original lawsuit was filed in 2016 with the Danish Court Administration accusing Zara of design infringement of two of Rains’ waterproof outwear silhouettes: the Parka Coat and Long Jacket. The picture above shows Rains’ Parka Coat to the right and Zara’s coat to the left.

Rains has won the lawsuit, and a compensation amount will be decided at a later date.

Rains co-founder Daniel Brix Hesselgar said: “We want to show that global giants cannot unimpededly steal designs and violate rights as a part of their business model. We are aware that many professionals in and outside of the fashion industry have been anticipating the result of this lawsuit to potentially follow in our footsteps. We aim to encourage more companies to take up the fight.”

After success in its domestic courts, Rains said it is now evaluating pursuing international actions.

Inditex has been approached for comment.