Ray Clacher today stepped down from his role as executive vice-president at Hong Kong fashion group Trinity Limited, which owns menswear brands Kent and Curwen, Gieves & Hawkes and Cerruti 1881, Drapers can reveal.

Clacher was previously chief executive of both Kent & Curwen and Gieves & Hawkes. On appointment as executive vice-president at Trinity in April 2016, he also took the new title across both menswear brands. He joined Trinity Limited as brand managing director in 2009 and was responsible for Gieves & Hawkes, D’urban and Intermezzo.

On his departure from the group, Clacher said: “It has been a true pleasure to bring Kent & Curwen to the UK and help to build a team that is delivering a fabulous new young product with excellent social and celebrity following. I’m sure it will go from strength to strength in the hands of the Ruyi Group.

“I will miss all of my colleagues at Gieves & Hawkes – an institutional brand. Becoming its CEO has to be my proudest moment in my career to date. A special mention to the Fung family, headed by Dr Victor Fung, who brought me to Hong Kong in 2008 and helped me to become brand managing director in Greater China for Trinity Limited during an eight-year period of massive growth for the retail sector in China.

“To be paid to learn a new culture and work with a fast-paced, dedicated team and opening shops in more than 50 cities throughout Asia is something I fully intend to take with me into my new venture. I won’t be far away from the world of high-end menswear and affordable luxury goods going forward.”