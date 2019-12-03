Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Record Black Friday for Boohoo Group

3 December 2019By

Full screenBoohoo

Boohoo Group, owner of fast fashion brands such as Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, has reported a “record” Black Friday trading weekend.

It comes after the group’s revenue rocketed 43% year on year to £564.9m in the six months to 31 August – topping £1bn for the first time in its history.

As well as “record” Black Friday trading, with both of its warehouses reporting “strong operational performances”, the group said that trading across its key brands has remained “strong” since its first half results.

It added: “Our new brands Karen Millen, Coast, and MissPap [which Boohoo Group acquired in August] have been successfully integrated onto our platform. Initial ranges have been very well received, and we continue to broaden our product ranges as we progress our multi‐brand strategy.”

The group said it continues to trade “comfortably” in line with market expectations ahead of its third quarter results, due to be published on 14 January.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 04190329 km aw19 04 0339

    Karen Millen to broaden Boohoo's reach

    7 August 2019

    Karen Millen is a welcome extension to the Boohoo Group, reducing its “reliance on the value end of the market” and stretching its pricing architecture, retail analysts have told Drapers. 

  • karen millen vs boohoo copy

    Broad new horizons for Boohoo Group

    12 August 2019Tim Clark

    With the purchase of Karen Millen and Coast, Boohoo Group has expanded its offering beyond fast fashion.

  • karen millen vs boohoo copy

    Boohoo details Karen Millen relaunch

    25 September 2019

    Boohoo Group plans to keep a London-based product team for Karen Millen and Coast to “retain the [brands’] DNA”, Boohoo co-founder and executive director Carol Kane told Drapers following a bumper set of half-year results.

  • Boohoo ss19

    Acquisitive Boohoo Group ups sales forecast

    5 September 2019

    The Boohoo Group has raised its sales forecasts for the current financial year, in reflection of “anticipated investments” into its newly acquired businesses.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.