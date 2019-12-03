Record Black Friday for Boohoo Group

Boohoo Group, owner of fast fashion brands such as Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal, has reported a “record” Black Friday trading weekend.

It comes after the group’s revenue rocketed 43% year on year to £564.9m in the six months to 31 August – topping £1bn for the first time in its history.

As well as “record” Black Friday trading, with both of its warehouses reporting “strong operational performances”, the group said that trading across its key brands has remained “strong” since its first half results.

It added: “Our new brands Karen Millen, Coast, and MissPap [which Boohoo Group acquired in August] have been successfully integrated onto our platform. Initial ranges have been very well received, and we continue to broaden our product ranges as we progress our multi‐brand strategy.”

The group said it continues to trade “comfortably” in line with market expectations ahead of its third quarter results, due to be published on 14 January.