Record-breaking influencer collaboration for In The Style

The summer range was one of the fastest-selling collections from the brand since it launched in 2014. More than 5,000 units sold in the first hour and more than 120,000 shoppers visited the site for the launch.

The collection had the highest conversion in Europe, the US and Australia the etailer has ever experienced.

In The Style CEO and founder Adam Frisby said: “I am overwhelmed with the success of this launch. Both my team and Lorna worked really hard to create a collection that would cater for everyone, and I think the results really speak for themselves. After the amazing success of our first collection with Lorna earlier this year, I wanted to ensure that we maintained the demand and excitement so we made sure this drop was even bigger and better. I had a gut feeling that this range would be well received, but the fact that it’s broken sales and traffic records again is a huge achievement and makes me super proud of both Lorna and my team.”