Record-breaking year for Reiss

EBITDA rose 51.6% year on year to £29.3m, and full-year like-for-like sales were up 21.6%.

During the period, Reiss opened 67 new points of sale: 18 in the UK, 17 in Europe, 29 in the USA and three in the Asia-Pacific region. It now has 234 total stores and points of sale.

Reiss CEO Christos Angelides said the results “represent the culmination of driving Reiss through two years of transformation:”: ”We continued to invest heavily in the design, styling and quality of our collections. Customers have noticed the improvements by purchasing more clothes at full price on a like-for-like basis than ever before. This has had a very positive impact on profits, which climbed significantly higher than sales.

”Brand and product improvements need to be supported by strong execution. A step-change in the execution of our operations and systems, both online and in the distribution of our clothes, has resulted in Reiss appealing to more customers around the world.”

Reiss is also expanding on the west coast of the US with 14 points of sale planned to open with Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s. It will open 44 other points of sale worldwide in the year.

Angelides added: ”I believe Reiss is now structurally well-positioned for long term consistent growth. Reiss’ foundations are anchored to the legacy of the brand and developed with a modern and fast-paced business in mind.”