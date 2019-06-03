Record revenues at Hunter

Wellington boot brand Hunter has reported record revenues following strong growth in the US and Asia.

Revenue was up by 9% to £113.8m in the year to 29 December and gross profit margins increased by 2.3% to 54.2%. EBITDA for the period grew by 54% to £10.6m

Sales in the US, Hunter’s largest market, grew by 13% across all channels, and sales in Asia grew by 13%, which the business said was the result of taking direct control it activities in the region in 2016.

Hunter’s chief executive officer Vincent Wauters said: “Last year represented a landmark year for the business and the ongoing delivery of our strategic vision. We have shown continued growth across key markets and channels, with anchors in North America, Europe and Asia. Our global e-commerce is thriving, we have an established multi-channel distribution platform and we have successfully diversified our product offering. The investments made in recent years to develop Hunter into a global lifestyle brand have enabled the company to generate sustainable global growth with strong operational leverage.”

Hunter will launch collaborations with Stella McCartney and children’s TV character Peppa Pig later this year.