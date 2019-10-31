Record site visits drive sales uplift at Zalando

Berlin-based etailer Zalando’s revenue grew 26% to €1.5bn (£1.3bn) in the third quarter of 2019, after its site visits hit a record 1 billion.
The number of active customers grew 17.5% to 29.5 million during the quarter, and its gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 24.6% to €1.9bn (£1.6bn) on a like-for-like basis.
The company achieved a positive EBIT of €6.3m (£5.4m).
Zalando said it remains confident about its full-year guidance for 2019 and expects GMV growth of 20%-25%. It expects adjusted EBIT to be in the upper half of the range of €175m (£151m) to €225m (£194m).
The business yesterday launched its new sustainability strategy, promising to become carbon neutral in its own operations, deliveries and returns with immediate effect.
