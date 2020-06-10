Redundancies and store closures at Quiz

Quiz operates 82 standalone stores in the UK and the Republic of Ireland through subsidiary Kast Retail, and today appointed administrators to Kast.

Immediately following their appointment, administrators sold the majority of Kast’s stores and assets to Zandra Retail – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quiz.

As part of the sale, 822 of Kast’s employees transferred to Zandra. However, 11 stores were not included in the deal and have closed resulting in 93 redundancies.

The store closures are in: Ashton-under-Lyne, Ballymena (Northern Ireland), Bradford, Chester, Cork (Republic of Ireland), Ipswich, Antrim – Junction 1 (Northern Ireland), Kirkcaldy, Oxford, Taunton and Yeovil.

Following the acquisition, Quiz expects to be able to renegotiate lease arrangements for the majority of the standalone stores on a “flexible basis with rents commensurate with revenues generated”.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and head of restructuring for KPMG UK, said: “A combination of a highly challenging environment for bricks and mortar retailers during recent years and the Covid-19 lockdown have proven impossible for KRL to overcome. Despite their best efforts, the directors of KRL concluded that an administration of KRL was unavoidable.

“First and foremost, our efforts will be devoted to assisting redundant employees with claims, including supporting their interaction with relevant government agencies. We are already engaging with relevant employee support bodies. We are pleased to secure the sale to Zandra, as this will safeguard the KRL business, whilst protecting 822 jobs, and we wish Zandra every success for the future.”

Tarak Ramzan, chief executive officer of Quiz Group, commented: “It is with deep sadness and regret for some of our colleagues and partners that we had to take this decision to restructure the Quiz Group’s operations. The significant economic uncertainty coupled with the challenging economics of operating stores on traditional leases meant that, in order to ensure a sustainable future for the Quiz Group, we had to take this decision to place the subsidiary which operates our stores into administration.

”We continue to believe that stores, with appropriate property costs and flexible lease terms, can continue to be a relevant pillar in our omni-channel model and we will be seeking to re-open Quiz stores where we believe it is prudent and economic to do so. The group remains confident in the relevance of the Quiz brand and its omni-channel model to deliver future sustainable growth opportunities both in the UK and internationally.”