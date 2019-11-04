Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Redundancies emerge at M&S

4 November 2019By

Full screenms ss19 menswear

Marks & Spencer quietly made nine members of its communications team redundant in July, it has confirmed.

The news comes after a number of oustings and departures.

Drapers revealed in September that Marks & Spencer’s director of supply chain and logistics for clothing and home, Gordon Mowat, was leaving the business.

Nike’s Monique Leeuwenburgh was appointed as head of product development, technology and innovation for womenswear in September

Former Topshop fashion director Maddy Evans will join the womenswear team as head of buying later this year and Burton’s head of design, Karen Hall, has replaced James Doidge as head of menswear design. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.