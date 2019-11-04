Redundancies emerge at M&S

Marks & Spencer quietly made nine members of its communications team redundant in July, it has confirmed.

The news comes after a number of oustings and departures.

Drapers revealed in September that Marks & Spencer’s director of supply chain and logistics for clothing and home, Gordon Mowat, was leaving the business.

Nike’s Monique Leeuwenburgh was appointed as head of product development, technology and innovation for womenswear in September.

Former Topshop fashion director Maddy Evans will join the womenswear team as head of buying later this year and Burton’s head of design, Karen Hall, has replaced James Doidge as head of menswear design.