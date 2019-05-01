Marks & Spencer is planning to simplify its clothing and home division, leading to 47 roles being made redundant, Drapers can reveal.
A consultation process on the proposed changes is under way.
An expected 47 roles across buying, merchandising, marketing, supply chain and logistics will be cut at the retailer in order to speed up decision-making processes.
M&S employs more than 1,000 people across its clothing and home teams.
An M&S spokeswoman said: “As part of our clothing and home business transformation, we have proposed some changes to simplify the structure of our team. We believe these changes will help us speed up our decision making as we work to restore our style credentials. We’re committed to retaining great talent at M&S and whilst it’s never easy to propose changes that impact, people we will fully support any colleagues affected through the consultation process.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
Anonymous1 May 2019 5:31 pm
5% reduction seems light.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment