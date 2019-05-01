Marks & Spencer is planning to simplify its clothing and home division, leading to 47 roles being made redundant, Drapers can reveal.

A consultation process on the proposed changes is under way.

An expected 47 roles across buying, merchandising, marketing, supply chain and logistics will be cut at the retailer in order to speed up decision-making processes.

M&S employs more than 1,000 people across its clothing and home teams.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “As part of our clothing and home business transformation, we have proposed some changes to simplify the structure of our team. We believe these changes will help us speed up our decision making as we work to restore our style credentials. We’re committed to retaining great talent at M&S and whilst it’s never easy to propose changes that impact, people we will fully support any colleagues affected through the consultation process.”