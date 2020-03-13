Asos is consulting with members of staff across its customer care centre over proposed job cuts, as part of its ongoing restructuring, Drapers can reveal.

Around 100 roles were put into consultation yesterday, mostly across the night shift roles at Asos’ customer care centre in Leavesden, near Watford.

As the company is still at the proposal stage, the final numbers are unknown at present.

A letter to staff seen by Drapers read: “Many of you will remember the work we undertook last summer to realign our business to ensure it was as efficient and effective as possible. While painful at the time, those changes delivered encouraging results. Shifting our operating model at Leavesden enabled us to improve the performance of Customer Care, and, more broadly, the wider business has been able to invest in growth.

”The continuing global expansion has led to further discussions about how we manage our customer care operation, particularly at night, in light of the changing nature of our customers, many of whom are requiring help from us in different time zones and in different languages. Regrettably, this means a further number of roles in Leavesden will now potentially be at risk of redundancy.”

Drapers understands there are around 150 on the night teams. Around 15 teams of 10 people, with a team leader and a senior advisor per team.

In 2018, Asos employed 4,386 people, according to its annual report.

Another letter seen by Drapers mentions that night shifts will be outsourced to a third party. Alongside this, the company will be shortening the day opening hours of Leavesden from 7am to 7pm.

It comes after around 100 roles were put into consultation last October, across a mix of disciplines including technology, sustainability and ethics, design, merchandising and sourcing.