Reformation founder apologises for workplace racism

The founder of US womenswear brand Reformation, Yael Aflalo, has apologised after a former employee accused her of creating a racist corporate culture for Black members of staff.

In a serious of Instagram posts, Elle Santiago, a former assistant store manager, claimed she was repeatedly denied a promotion despite holding responsibilities that matched higher roles in the company. She maintains the company continues to refuse people of colour (POC) deserved promotions.

Santiago said: ”I worked as Reformation as an assistant manager to no manager for over a year while you consistently hired white women with the same or less qualifications as me, over me.

“To this day you have poc working important titles that you refuse to let them actually have.”

The former employee specifically called out Aflalo, who stepped away from the company two years ago.

She wrote: ”When I first met Yael I was so excited to introduce myself as her flagship’s assistant manager. She looked me up and down in disgust and walked away. Never ever once mumbling a word to me.

“Her mentatlity is why the leadership table at Ref [sic] has always looked like it has and has always treated black and non-black POC the way it has. Systematic racism.”

Santiago said she raised complaints when she left the business in 2016 but was ignored. In her Instagram post she further claimed that Aflalo had commented “we’re not ready for that yet” when presented with a photo of a Black model.

After the posts were shared via fashion industry social media account Diet Prada, Aflalo made a public apology via Reformation’s Instagram page.

“I’ve failed,” she said. “Our mission is to bring sustainability to everyone, and part of sustainability is treating people equally. I realise that I have failed all of you in that regard – especially the Black community.”

Aflalo added: “I was not a very good leader when it came to our team, which is why I stepped back two years ago. When former team members make accustations that I ignored them in the past, I know that this is true … Please know that for me it was not about the color of your skin, it’s about my shortcomings as a person. The new leaders at Reformation are smart, supportive, caring individuals. They don’t deserve your criticism, I do.”

The founder will donate $500,000 (£388,000) between the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the National Black Child Development Institue.

The business is also launching an independent investigation into the workplace concerns and is launching a diversity and inclusion board composed of team members and external advisors.

However, many followers have criticised Aflalo’s apology.

One social media user said: ”This apology wouldn’t exist if Diet Prada hadn’t exposed you. Never giving your business another penny again.”

Another added: “‘I’m sorry I didn’t see it earlier.’ You saw it, you just didn’t do anything about it. At best you chose to ignore it because addressing it made you uncomfortable which in an of itself is not acceptable. It comes off more as you just didn’t care and allowed a culture of racism and harassment to continue.”