Reformation founder steps down over racism claims

The founder and chief executive of US womenswear brand Reformation, Yael Aflalo, is stepping down less than a week after admitting she had “failed the Black community”.

Following accusations of racism, Aflalo, who launched the brand in 2009, will step down from her role as chief executive, and current president Hali Borenstein will act as her replacement.

“I am resigning as CEO, effective immediately,” Aflalo said in a statement on Reformation’s website on Friday.

“Over the past few years it has become clear to me that I am not the right person to lead a business of Reformation’s size and scope. On a personal note, I have long struggled with the public facing nature of my role and with managing our team. It is time for a change.”

She added: “It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to build Reformation alongside such a passionate and talented group of individuals. Reformation has played a pivotal role in transforming our industry to be more sustainable, ethical and honest. I will always be proud of the company we built together.”

The news follows a former employee’s claims of experiencing racism at the company - and from Aflalo in particular - and charges that the brand rarely features black models in its promotions. After the posts were shared via fashion industry social media account Diet Prada, Aflalo made a public apology via Reformation’s Instagram page.

The now former-CEO said Reformation will update its quarterly sustainability report to include goals and metrics on diversity and inclusion, “put more emphasis on working with Black creators throughout the creative process,” and strive to feature more “authentic diversity” in its imagery and branding.

The current climate and racial tensions in the country have seen several major companies called to task over charges of racism in the past week, including Adidas, and leaders across industries are relinquishing their roles amid increasing pressure to address inclusion.