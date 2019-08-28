Reformation to open first UK store

Los Angeles-based womenswear brand Reformation will unveil its first UK store in London later this year.

The store, which will be the label’s first European outpost, will open in early September in Notting Hill. It is currently stocked in the UK by department store Selfridges, which launched a 120-piece collection from the brand earlier this summer.

Founded by Yael Aflalo in 2009, Reformation is known for its printed summer dresses and vintage-inspired jeans. Sales at the brand are expected to hit $150m (£118m) this year.

Reformation focuses on sustainability, and aims to make 75% of its product using either plant-based natural fibres or fibres that are almost all natural or recycled. It also partners with environmental charities to offset its water, carbon and waste emissions.

Reformation has previously tested the waters for a UK store by launching a pop-up “try-on store” on London’s Monmouth Street in 2016.

It currently has 14 stores across the US. In July this year, private equity firm Permira Advisers acquired a majority stake in the brand, which will allow it to expand both in its domestic US and internationally, as well as launch new product categories.