Reiss sale on hold amid coronavirus crisis

Reiss’s private equity owner has delayed a potential sale of the fashion chain bcause of the coronavirus outbreak, Drapers understands.
Private equity firm Warburg Pincus, which bought a majority stake in the retailer in 2016, appointed investment bank Rothschild to review potential options, including a sale in January.
However, it has now postponed an upcoming auction of the business.
The news comes after Reiss reported its strongest-ever annual results. Total sales rose 21.9% to £227.4m for the year ending 1 February.
Reiss CEO Christos Angelides said the results “represent the culmination of driving Reiss through two years of transformation”.
During the period, Reiss opened 67 new points of sale: 18 in the UK, 17 in Europe, 29 in the US and three in the Asia-Pacific region. It now has 234 total stores and points of sale.
Reiss and Warburg Pincus have declined to comment.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.