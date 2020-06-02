Reiss unveils phased reopening plan

Reiss has become the latest high street name to announce a phased reopening of stores in England from 15 June.

The premium retailer will reopen 26 out of 53 standalone stores, including locations in Chelsea, Brent Cross, Bicester Village and Liverpool One, during its initial reopening phase.

Safety measures will include restricting the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitising stations and equipping staff with face masks and disposable gloves.

Reiss also said it will operate “limited accessibility” to fitting rooms to encourage customers to try on products at home. Extra precautions introduced for limited fitting room use include optional face coverings for customers who do chose to try on, disinfection of each fitting room after every use and thoroughly steaming products immediately after they have been tried on.

Other measures include quarantining returns for 72 hours, encouraging contactless payments and enhanced store cleaning.

Next, John Lewis and Joules are among the other retailers to have announced a phased reopening from 15 June.