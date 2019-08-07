Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Relaxed opulence from newcomer Emily Jane Taylor

7 August 2019 By

Founded in 2017, Emily Jane Taylor is a luxury, ethically produced womenswear brand making its wholesale debut for spring 20.

Designed and made in London using prints that are produced in the UK, the brand offers elegant womenswear styles in eye-catching yet sophisticated prints.

Luxurious materials such as plush velour and silk are used across soft silhouettes, such as shirt dresses and draped slip dresses, giving the collection a relaxed opulence.

The brand is working with Emslie Creative for spring 20 sales.

Wholesale prices range from £94 for a shirt to £208 for a maxi dress; 0203 581 5900; emilyjanetaylor.com

